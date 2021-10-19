2021 World Sichuan Cuisine Conference held in Chengdu

Xinhua) 08:17, October 19, 2021

Chefs prepare dishes during a Sichuan cuisine skills competition in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 18, 2021. The 2021 World Sichuan Cuisine Conference kicked off on Monday in Pidu District of Chengdu City, during which chefs show the trending culinary skills of Sichuan cuisines. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

