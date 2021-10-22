Home>>
In pics: apple planting in Qingde Town, Sichuan
(Xinhua) 09:11, October 22, 2021
A villager picks apples in Qingde Town of Xiangcheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 20, 2021. A plateau town in southwest China, Qingde has been taking advantage of the local geographic and climate conditions to promote apple planting. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.