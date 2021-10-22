In pics: apple planting in Qingde Town, Sichuan

Xinhua) 09:11, October 22, 2021

A villager picks apples in Qingde Town of Xiangcheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 20, 2021. A plateau town in southwest China, Qingde has been taking advantage of the local geographic and climate conditions to promote apple planting. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

