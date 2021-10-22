Home>>
Autumn foliage adorns Mount Emei in SW China's Sichuan
(People's Daily Online) 15:41, October 22, 2021
Autumn is the best season to visit Mount Emei in southwest China's Sichuan Province, when the mountain is clad with trees in abundant varieties of colors. As one of the four sacred mountains for Buddhism in China, Mount Emei has been placed on the World Heritage list by UNESCO's World Heritage Committee. Every autumn, it is among the best places for tourists to take in sights of the autumnal foliage.
（Photo/People's Daily Online)
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.