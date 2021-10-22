Autumn foliage adorns Mount Emei in SW China's Sichuan

People's Daily Online) 15:41, October 22, 2021

Autumn is the best season to visit Mount Emei in southwest China's Sichuan Province, when the mountain is clad with trees in abundant varieties of colors. As one of the four sacred mountains for Buddhism in China, Mount Emei has been placed on the World Heritage list by UNESCO's World Heritage Committee. Every autumn, it is among the best places for tourists to take in sights of the autumnal foliage.

(Photo/People's Daily Online)

