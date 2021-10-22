Legoland Sichuan Resort expected to open in 2023

Xinhua) 15:54, October 22, 2021

CHENGDU, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- A Legoland Resort is expected to open in southwest China's Sichuan Province in 2023, according to a master plan released Thursday.

Covering an area of about 57 hectares, Legoland Sichuan Resort is located in the Tianfu New Area in the city of Meishan, about 60km south of Chengdu, the provincial capital.

With an investment of around 5.5 billion yuan (860 million U.S. dollars), the resort is operated independently by Britain-based Merlin Entertainments. Construction of the facility started in June 2020.

Jordy Yang, General Manager of Southwest China, Merlin Entertainments, said the resort will include a Legoland Theme Park, a Legoland Water Park and two Legoland Themed Hotels with 500 rooms.

The resort will also integrate local cultural elements such as setting up a panda-themed area.

Benefiting from the strategic location and the rapid development of the area, the park is expected to receive visitors from Sichuan, Chongqing Municipality, and the provinces of Shaanxi, Yunnan, Guizhou as well as other parts of western China, the company said.

