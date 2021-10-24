We Are China

Countryside scenery in S China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 11:03, October 24, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 23, 2021 shows the countryside scenery at Xingui Village of Rongan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

