Autumn scenery of Yulin City in Shaanxi

Xinhua) 08:37, October 15, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 14, 2021 shows the red leaves in Hanjialiang Village of Guta Town, Yulin City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

