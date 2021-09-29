Jiuzhaigou scenic spot fully reopens to visitors

Xinhua) 09:40, September 29, 2021

A tourist purchases a ticket by scanning a QR code at the Jiuzhaigou scenic spot in Jiuzhaigou County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 28, 2021. Jiuzhaigou, a famous scenic spot in Sichuan Province, fully reopened to visitors on Tuesday. On Aug. 8, 2017, a 7.0-magnitude quake forced the closure of the Jiuzhaigou National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site famous for its spectacular waterfalls, lush forests, and serene plateau lakes. More than 270,000 trees have been planted over the past three years, and 172 hectares of ecological habitat repaired and restored in Jiuzhaigou. The damaged mountains and vegetation have also rapidly recovered. The ecosystem was effectively restored. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)