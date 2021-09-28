Chinese scenic spot Jiuzhaigou fully opens after quake
|Photo shows the Nuorilang waterfall at the Jiuzhaigou scenic spot in southwest China’s Sichuan province. (People’s Daily Online/Wang Bo)
Jiuzhaigou, a famous scenic spot in the Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China’s Sichuan province, fully reopened to visitors on Sept. 28, over four years after it was hit by a powerful earthquake.
The scenic spot has introduced real-name online ticketing, with its daily capacity being capped at 41,000 visitors, according to the site’s management bureau. Jiuzhaigou will also strictly implement staggered shifts.
In late 2019, 85 percent of the scenic spot’s area reopened to tourists after two years of post-earthquake reconstruction.
On Aug. 8, 2017, a 7.0-magnitude quake forced the closure of the tourist attraction, which is also a UNESCO World Heritage site famous for its spectacular waterfalls, lush forests, and serene plateau lakes.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese scenic spot Jiuzhaigou to reopen after quake
- Famed Chinese scenic spot Jiuzhaigou welcomes more daily visitors
- Hi, I am China: Jiuzhaigou National Park in southwest China's Sichuan province
- Famed Chinese scenic spot Jiuzhaigou to reopen
- Tourist service facilities in Jiuzhaigou National Park under construction
- Air China to resume flights to quake-damaged Jiuzhaigou
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.