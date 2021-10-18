Home>>
Autumn scenery of Lushuiwan scenic area in NW China's Zhangye
(Ecns.cn) 11:30, October 18, 2021
Photo taken on Oct. 17 shows the autumn scenery at Lushuiwan scenic spot in Zhangye City, northwest China's Gansu Province. Lushuiwan has been awash with colorful fall foliage in October. (Photo: China News Service/ Cheng Lin)
