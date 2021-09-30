Golden terraced fields expected to attracts 110,000 tourists in upcoming holiday

Ecns.cn) 16:20, September 30, 2021

Photo taken on Sept. 29, 2021 shows the breathtaking autumn scenery of the Longji terraced fields blanketed by golden rice paddies in Longsheng County, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (China News Service/Yu Jing)

For the best viewing time, the Longji Terraced field has extended the harvest time of rice paddies to the end of October. The scenic spot is expected to accept 110,000 tourists in the forthcoming seven-day National Day holiday.

