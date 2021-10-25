Autumn view of Bosten Lake in Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 17:56, October 25, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 24, 2021 shows the autumn scenery of Bosten Lake wetland in Bayingolin Mongol Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Nian Lei)

Bosten Lake is one of the largest inland freshwater lakes in the country, with rich fishery resources. There are 600,000 mu (400 million square meters) of reed around the lake, making it one of the four largest reed areas in China.

