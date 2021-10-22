Home>>
Autumn scenery of Red River Valley in NW China's Xinjiang
(People's Daily Online) 08:35, October 22, 2021
(Photo/People's Daily Online)
In October, the Red River Valley in Toksun County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, ushered in a golden autumn season, winding like a red ribbon along the foot of the Tianshan Mountain. Azure skies, crystal rivers and polychromatic plants formed a picturesque landscape in the valley, just like an artist's paint palette.
