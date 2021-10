We Are China

Xinjiang residents enjoy musical life

Chinadaily.com.cn) 16:30, October 20, 2021

People dance at Liuxing street in Yining, Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, on Sept 29, 2021.(Photo: chinadaily.com.cn/Zou Hong)

The Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region has been known for its music for many years. Many regularly sing, dance and play instruments.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)