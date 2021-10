We Are China

Medical worker tests border guards for COVID-19 in Xinjiang

October 21, 2021

A medical worker tested border guards for COVID-19 during heavy snow in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Get ready for the heart-warming scene.

