Firs autumn rime falls on Shennongjia forest

Ecns.cn) 17:54, October 25, 2021

Rime decorates Shennongjia Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province.(Photo: China News Service/Lei Tao)

The high-altitude mountainous area of Shennongjia Nature Reserve recorded its first snow this autumn.

The reserve enjoys a forest coverage as high as 91 percent, making it one of 14 major regions in China for biodiversity protection of global significance. It is also one of the 25 biodiversity hot-spot regions globally.

