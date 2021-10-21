Home>>
Throughput of Caofeidian Port in N China reaches 326.52 million tons in Jan.-Sept.
(Xinhua) 16:19, October 21, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Oct. 20, 2021 shows a bulk carrier berthing at ore wharf of Caofeidian Port in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. From January to September this year, the throughput of Caofeidian Port Area of Tangshan Port reached 326.52 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 11.34 percent. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)
