Xiongdong substation scheduled to be put into operation in 2022

Xinhua) 10:14, September 30, 2021

Workers work at a construction site of the 500-KV Xiongdong electricity substation in north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 29, 2021. Xiongdong substation, the first 500-KV substation of Xiongan New Area, is scheduled to be put into operation in 2022, with a total investment of 460 million yuan (about 71.14 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)