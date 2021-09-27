Grapes enter harvest season in Zhuolu County, Hebei

Xinhua) 08:47, September 27, 2021

A villager transfers grapes in Wenquantun Township, Zhuolu County, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 26, 2021. Autumn is the harvest season for grapes on the 80,000 mu (about 5,333 hectares) of grape fields in the county. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

