China's Dental Care Day marked in Lincheng, Hebei

Xinhua) 14:16, September 20, 2021

A medical worker instructs students the correct way to brush teeth at a school in Lincheng County of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 18, 2021. China's Dental Care Day falls on Sept. 20. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

