World Heritage Sites in China: Chengde Mountain Resort

Xinhua) 08:39, September 07, 2021

The Chengde Mountain Resort, some 230 km north of Beijing, was built in 1703 during the Qing Dynasty. It's one of China's best-known imperial retreats. In 1994, the Mountain Resort and its Outlying Temples were added to the list of World Cultural Heritage sites.

