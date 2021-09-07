Home>>
World Heritage Sites in China: Chengde Mountain Resort
(Xinhua) 08:39, September 07, 2021
The Chengde Mountain Resort, some 230 km north of Beijing, was built in 1703 during the Qing Dynasty. It's one of China's best-known imperial retreats. In 1994, the Mountain Resort and its Outlying Temples were added to the list of World Cultural Heritage sites.
