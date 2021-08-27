Languages

Friday, August 27, 2021

World Heritage Sites in China: Old Town of Lijiang

With a history of more than 800 years, Lijiang, located in southwest China's Yunnan Province, was listed as a world cultural heritage site by the UNESCO in 1997.

