Leisure beyond one’s imagination: A snapshot of the wandering elephant herd returning to their habitat
Since the herd of 14 Asian elephants returned to Mojiang County of Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, their movements have been closely followed by the public.
On August 17, the herd was discovered having a nap nestled together head-over-head in the forest, offering up a lovely and adorable picture.
After getting enough sleep, the elephants sauntered out of the forest and foraged for a while in a tealeaf garden.
Thanks to the dense forest cover and a recent corn harvest in Mojiang, the mammals were provided with a bountiful feast. All they do day in and day out is to alternate between eating and sleeping.
At present, the herd has crossed the Kunming-Mohan Expressway, having now gotten much closer to their traditional habitat.
