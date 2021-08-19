Appreciating cute moments from elephant herd's long northerly migratory trek

People's Daily Online) 17:18, August 19, 2021

Wild Asian elephants pass through a field against the backdrop of a setting sun. (People/Li Xingyu)

A herd of 14 wild Asian elephants has recently returned back to their traditional habitat in Mojiang county of Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province following a 1,300-km trek northward that captured the public's imagination.

During 110 days of wondering, the elephants found food in farm fields and even in villagers' homes. Luckily, local residents showed great tolerance towards these cute animals.

