Friday, August 27, 2021

World Heritage Sites in China: Hani Rice Terraces

(Xinhua) 10:21, August 27, 2021

 

The Hani rice terraces in Yunnan Province are an idyllic emblem of traditional Chinese agriculture: vast expanses of mountain slopes carved into water-submerged paddies where rice, fish and ducks flourish in co-existence.

