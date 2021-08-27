World Heritage Sites in China: Hani Rice Terraces

Xinhua)

The Hani rice terraces in Yunnan Province are an idyllic emblem of traditional Chinese agriculture: vast expanses of mountain slopes carved into water-submerged paddies where rice, fish and ducks flourish in co-existence.

