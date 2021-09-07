Home>>
China Int'l Digital Economy Expo 2021 held in Shijiazhuang, N China
(Xinhua) 09:27, September 07, 2021
Photo taken on Sept. 6, 2021 shows a view of the China International Digital Economy Expo 2021 in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province. Themed "innovative development and digital economy," the China International Digital Economy Expo 2021 was kicked off on Monday and will last until Sept. 8. The expo will focus on new business models, new patterns and hot topics in the digital economy, highlighting the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the planning and construction of Xiong'an New Area and the preparation of the 2022 Winter Olympics. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.