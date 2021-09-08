Highlights of China Int'l Digital Economy Expo 2021 in Shijiazhuang

Xinhua) 09:08, September 08, 2021

A staff member displays a 5G+AI filming technology at the China International Digital Economy Expo 2021 in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 7, 2021. Themed "innovative development and digital economy," the China International Digital Economy Expo 2021 kicked off on Monday and will last until Sept. 8. The expo focuses on new business models, new patterns and hot topics in the digital economy, highlighting the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the planning and construction of Xiong'an New Area and the preparation of the 2022 Winter Olympics. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

