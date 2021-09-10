Languages

Friday, September 10, 2021

In pics: pharmaceutical packaging material enterprise in Hebei, north China

(Xinhua) 10:56, September 10, 2021

A technician works at the laboratory of a pharmaceutical packaging material enterprise in Cangxian County, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 9, 2021. There are more than 1,000 pharmaceutical packaging materials manufacturers in Cangxian County. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)


