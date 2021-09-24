Home>>
Demonstration event held to mark Chinese farmers' harvest festival in Jilin
(Xinhua) 10:09, September 24, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 23, 2021 shows farmers operating rice harvesters during an demonstration event in celebration of the Chinese farmers' harvest festival at Hongguang Village, Changchun City of northeast China's Jilin Province. Thursday marks the Chinese farmers' harvest festival, which is celebrated on the Autumn Equinox. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
