Demonstration event held to mark Chinese farmers' harvest festival in Jilin

Xinhua) 10:09, September 24, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 23, 2021 shows farmers operating rice harvesters during an demonstration event in celebration of the Chinese farmers' harvest festival at Hongguang Village, Changchun City of northeast China's Jilin Province. Thursday marks the Chinese farmers' harvest festival, which is celebrated on the Autumn Equinox. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

