We Are China

Peach harvest in Baofeng, Henan

Xinhua) 10:16, September 09, 2021

Farmers carry boxes of fresh peaches in Jinli Village of Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 8, 2021. (Photo by He Wuchang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)