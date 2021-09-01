Home>>
Henan Museum reopens after 30 days of closure
(Ecns.cn) 10:40, September 01, 2021
People visit Henan Museum in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Han Zhangyun)
Henan Museum, which was closed for 30 days due to the COVID-19 epidemic, reopened on Tuesday and attracted many visitors. Due to the requirements of epidemic prevention and control, visitors need to make an appointment in advance. When entering the venue, visitors have to wear a mask, take their temperatures and scan the health code throughout the visit.
