Home>>
China issues highest level alert for rainstorms in Henan
(CGTN) 15:07, August 22, 2021
Central China's Henan Province on Sunday issued a red alert for rainstorms, according to the provincial meteorological observatory.
It suggested schools, kindergartens and all businesses temporarily close, and reminded the government to prepare for rainstorm emergency work.
China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.
A total of 302 people died amid torrential rains in Henan on August 2, according to the information office of the provincial government.
(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Medical worker sticks to post in Zhengzhou, Henan
- Zhengzhou starts COVID-19 vaccination for minors aged between 12 and 17
- Chinese premier stresses post-disaster reconstruction in Henan
- Zhengzhou supplies TCM for COVID-19 prevention and control
- Traditional Chinese Medicine decoction helps control COVID-19 infections in Zhengzhou
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.