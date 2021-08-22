China issues highest level alert for rainstorms in Henan

CGTN) 15:07, August 22, 2021

Central China's Henan Province on Sunday issued a red alert for rainstorms, according to the provincial meteorological observatory.

It suggested schools, kindergartens and all businesses temporarily close, and reminded the government to prepare for rainstorm emergency work.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

A total of 302 people died amid torrential rains in Henan on August 2, according to the information office of the provincial government.

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)