Zhengzhou supplies TCM for COVID-19 prevention and control
(Xinhua) 09:25, August 19, 2021
Pharmacists fulfill Chinese Traditional Medicine (TCM) prescriptions at the decocting center of the Zhengzhou Chinese Traditional Medicine Hospital in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, on Aug. 17, 2021. The Zhengzhou Chinese Traditional Medicine (TCM) Hospital is designated by the city authority to guarantee the supply of TCM for COVID-19 prevention and control. The dozens of pharmacists and 60 decocting machines at the decocting center are now operating at their full capacity to prepare decoctions for confirmed cases, individuals under isolated observation, and medical workers at the frontline. (Xinhua/Li An)
