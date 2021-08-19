Zhengzhou supplies TCM for COVID-19 prevention and control

Xinhua) 09:25, August 19, 2021

Pharmacists fulfill Chinese Traditional Medicine (TCM) prescriptions at the decocting center of the Zhengzhou Chinese Traditional Medicine Hospital in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, on Aug. 17, 2021. The Zhengzhou Chinese Traditional Medicine (TCM) Hospital is designated by the city authority to guarantee the supply of TCM for COVID-19 prevention and control. The dozens of pharmacists and 60 decocting machines at the decocting center are now operating at their full capacity to prepare decoctions for confirmed cases, individuals under isolated observation, and medical workers at the frontline. (Xinhua/Li An)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)