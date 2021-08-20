Chinese premier stresses post-disaster reconstruction in Henan

Xinhua) 08:04, August 20, 2021

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspects the tunnel of Zhengzhou Metro Line 5 in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 18, 2021. Li inspected the flood-hit Henan Province from Wednesday to Thursday. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

ZHENGZHOU, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese premier Li Keqiang stressed efforts to ensure the livelihood of people affected by disasters and promote post-disaster reconstruction.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while inspecting the flood-hit Henan Province from Wednesday to Thursday.

The safety of people's lives and property should always come first, while flood control and disaster relief measures must be effectively implemented, Li said.

Noting that the province is a major grain-producing area in China, Li said the central government would scale up support to help people resume production and reduce losses.

While inspecting the tunnel of Zhengzhou Metro Line 5, Li urged measures to reduce safety hazards of facilities in urban areas and improve the mechanisms of early warning and emergency response.

The premier was briefed on epidemic control situations in the province. He demanded that local governments and medics continue working on COVID-19 prevention and control and post-disaster epidemic prevention.

During the special meeting on post-disaster reconstruction, Li pledged fiscal and financial support for the reconstruction work in the worst-hit areas. Li also urged local governments to assist enterprises with business reopenings and address salient problems like waterlogging in urban areas.

As the flood season has not passed yet, the country should continue to prepare for flood control and disaster relief and work on emergency response, Li added.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)