Medical worker sticks to post in Zhengzhou, Henan

Xinhua) 10:03, August 20, 2021

Wang Yaru reads a thermometer at a quarantine site in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 18, 2021. Wang Yaru is responsible for the medical care of people under medical observation amid a resurgence of COVID-19 cases at a quarantine site in Zhengzhou. There are 103 people under medical observation at the quarantine site. Twenty-three of them need special care, including children, the elderly, the pregnant and people with chronic diseases. Wang set up an online chatting group for people under medical observation, provided health advisory services to them and helped them relax during quarantine. At the quarantine site, Wang's work includes health consultation, medication guidance, health care, disinfection training, and daily life assistance. (Xinhua/Li An)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)