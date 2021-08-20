Home>>
Zhengzhou starts COVID-19 vaccination for minors aged between 12 and 17
(Xinhua) 09:26, August 20, 2021
A student receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in a middle school in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 19, 2021. Zhengzhou recently started COVID-19 vaccination for minors aged between 12 and 17. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)
