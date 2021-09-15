Farmers harvest rice in SW China’s Yunnan

September 15, 2021

Photo shows a farmer harvesting rice in Babao township, Guangnan county, southwest China’s Yunnan province. (People’s Daily Online/Xiong Pingxiang)

Babao township in Guangnan county, southwest China’s Yunnan province, which has 30,000 mu (2,000 hectares) of high-quality rice fields, has entered its harvest season.

The rice planted in Babao township is a well-known brand in Yunnan. In recent years, Guangnan county has boosted grain production, protected the ecological environment and developed leisure tourism in its drive to accelerate rural rejuvenation.

With green mountains, rich water resources, high-quality farmland, well preserved forests, and improved roads, Babao township has boosted both the quality and productivity of rice while embarking on a road towards prosperity featuring a combination of agricultural sightseeing and leisure tourism.

