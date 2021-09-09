Miao people perform local dance in Yunnan

Ecns.cn) 10:46, September 09, 2021

Miao women dance "Gameng Kadou" at a square in Yongping, Southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 7, 2021. "Gameng Kadou," the dance with a history of more than 1,800 years, is a transliteration of the Miao language. The music accompanied by Lusheng, a reed-pipe wind instrument, comes from the original music elements of the Miao people. (Photo: China News Service/Kang Ping)

