Discovering Yunnan's eight best-known beautiful flowers: lily

People's Daily Online) 10:58, September 03, 2021

Photo shows lilies. (People’s Daily Online/Xu Qian)

With generous sunshine and abundant rainfall, southwest China’s Yunnan province is endowed with rich varieties of precious flowers and plants, being home to more than 2,100 decorative plants, among which at least 1,500 are flowering plants. Camellia, magnolia, lily, azalea, fairy primrose, orchid, herba meconopsis, and radix gentianae are eight of the best-known flowers of Yunnan.

On Oct. 11 this year, the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) is scheduled to take place in Kunming, capital city of Yunnan. To better display the beauty of the flowers, People’s Daily Online would like to introduce you to the eight best-known flowers of Yunnan.

Lily is one of the eight well-known flowers in southwest China’s Yunnan province, a place known for its rich flora resources. There are more than 100 lily varieties worldwide and over 40 of them are endemic to Yunnan. Nomocharis tops all the lily species in the province.

Grown from bulbs, lilies are perennial flowers that are available in various colors, including pink, purple, white, and yellow, and can be grown in containers and gardens. Renowned for their large, dazzling flowers and sweet scent, they are widely loved by people and represent the national flower of France.

