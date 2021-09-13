Yunnan Safari Park treats animals with special mooncakes

Ecns.cn) 14:25, September 13, 2021

A raccoon enjoys special mooncakes at the Yunnan Safari Park in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, September 12, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)

Fourteen children were invited to the Yunnan Safari Park in Kunming on Sunday to make special mooncakes for animals using cereals, fresh bamboo leaves, apples, carrots, peanuts, dragon fruit, grapes, fresh mulberry leaves, mealworms and other materials.

