13th China-Northeast Asia Expo held in Jilin

Xinhua) 09:59, September 24, 2021

People select commodities at the 13th China-Northeast Asia Expo in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, on Sept. 23, 2021. The 13th China-Northeast Asia Expo is held online and offline from Sept. 23 to 27 in Changchun, capital city of northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

