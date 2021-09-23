China-Northeast Asia Expo to kick off in NE China

Xinhua) 10:59, September 23, 2021

A visitor tries a woolen cap at the Mongolian exhibition area at the 12th China-Northeast Asia Expo in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 25, 2019. Various kinds of specialties from 28 countries and regions were presented for people to visit and select during the expo. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

CHANGCHUN, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- The 13th China-Northeast Asia Expo is scheduled to be held online and offline from Sept. 23 to 27 in Changchun, capital city of northeast China's Jilin Province.

Over 1,000 enterprises from countries and regions in Northeast Asia are expected to participate in this year's expo.

The second Northeast Asia Regional Cooperation Roundtable, a major sideline event of the expo, was held Wednesday. Representatives from China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Russia, Mongolia and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea attended the meeting.

The roundtable has issued an initiative, calling on local governments in the region to connect their market resources and jointly build a Northeast Asia maritime economic cooperation community.

First launched in 2005, the expo has become a major platform for countries in Northeast Asia to build consensus and conduct economic and trade cooperation, with a total of 2,822 cooperation projects signed.

Northeast Asia is one of the world's most dynamic regions. In the first half of 2021, the trade volume of China with five other countries in the region totaled about 417.9 billion U.S. dollars, up 26 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

