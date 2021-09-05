Int'l electronics expo opens in China's Guangzhou

GUANGZHOU, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- An international expo for electronics and electrical appliances Saturday opened in Guangzhou, the capital city of south China's Guangdong Province.

With a theme of embracing domestic demand and exploring the global market, the Guangzhou International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo drew more than 1,000 exhibitors with over 60,000 products.

The expo covers more than 40,000 square meters and comprises six sections including consumer electronics, mobile electronics and parts, intelligent wearable products, and home appliances.

A dozen events, including forums and online shopping festivals, will also take place. More than 60,000 visitors are expected to explore the expo that will run through Sept. 6.

Such expos showcase the advantages of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in industrial development and consumption capacity. They also promote the transformation and upgrading of foreign trade companies and support "dual circulation," said Wu Zhengping, director of the Trade Development Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce.

"Dual circulation" refers to China's new development paradigm, where domestic and overseas markets reinforce each other, with the domestic market as the mainstay.

