Int'l electronics expo opens in China's Guangzhou
GUANGZHOU, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- An international expo for electronics and electrical appliances Saturday opened in Guangzhou, the capital city of south China's Guangdong Province.
With a theme of embracing domestic demand and exploring the global market, the Guangzhou International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo drew more than 1,000 exhibitors with over 60,000 products.
The expo covers more than 40,000 square meters and comprises six sections including consumer electronics, mobile electronics and parts, intelligent wearable products, and home appliances.
A dozen events, including forums and online shopping festivals, will also take place. More than 60,000 visitors are expected to explore the expo that will run through Sept. 6.
Such expos showcase the advantages of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in industrial development and consumption capacity. They also promote the transformation and upgrading of foreign trade companies and support "dual circulation," said Wu Zhengping, director of the Trade Development Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce.
"Dual circulation" refers to China's new development paradigm, where domestic and overseas markets reinforce each other, with the domestic market as the mainstay.
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- China-Arab States Expo big opportunity to strengthen trade, economic ties: experts
- 2021 Smart China Expo held in Chongqing
- Chinese-Arab cooperation embraces new opportunities amid pandemic
- Deals worth over 24 bln USD inked at China-Arab States Expo
- Commentary: Expo demonstrates strengthened China-Arab unity, cooperation
- Green buildings house hopes of low carbon future
- Int'l big data expo opens in southwest China
- Global brands tap Chinese market via consumer products expo
- Int'l electronics expo in Guangzhou aims to support "dual circulation"
- China consumer expo a magnet for global firms
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.