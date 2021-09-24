Languages

Archive

Friday, September 24, 2021

Home>>

Fishes harvested in Chun'an, China's Zhejiang

(Xinhua) 10:16, September 24, 2021

Workers harvest fishes with a huge fishing net from the Qiandao Lake in Chun'an County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories