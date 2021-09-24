Home>>
Fishes harvested in Chun'an, China's Zhejiang
(Xinhua) 10:16, September 24, 2021
Workers harvest fishes with a huge fishing net from the Qiandao Lake in Chun'an County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Bumper harvest presents a magnificent scene of terraced rice paddies in SW China's Luzhou city
- In pics: life of Siberian tigers in NE China's breeding center
- Explore wonderland created by an alpine lake cluster in SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Museums across China unveil creative and culturally-inspired mooncakes
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.