Sports event themed on paddy field held in China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 11:28, September 23, 2021

A farmer participates in a rice-carrying relay game in Datong Township of Jiande, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2021. A sports event themed on paddy field was held in Datong on Wednesday. The games included rice harvesting, wheelbarrow race, rice-carrying relay and tug of war. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

