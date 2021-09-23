Home>>
Sports event themed on paddy field held in China's Zhejiang
(Xinhua) 11:28, September 23, 2021
A farmer participates in a rice-carrying relay game in Datong Township of Jiande, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2021. A sports event themed on paddy field was held in Datong on Wednesday. The games included rice harvesting, wheelbarrow race, rice-carrying relay and tug of war. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Bumper harvest presents a magnificent scene of terraced rice paddies in SW China's Luzhou city
- In pics: life of Siberian tigers in NE China's breeding center
- Explore wonderland created by an alpine lake cluster in SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Museums across China unveil creative and culturally-inspired mooncakes
Related Stories
- Colorful rice paddy art pictures in Chongqing attract visitors
- China's path to common prosperity: Zhejiang foretells nation's 2nd centenary goal
- China's Zhejiang to build sea island parks
- Rice paddy art pictures in Hangzhou present ancient Liangzhu culture
- Farmers busy with harvesting agricultural products in Quanxin, Zhejiang
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.