18th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival opens in Shijiazhuang
(Xinhua) 08:42, September 29, 2021
An acrobat performs at the opening ceremony of the 18th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 28, 2021. The 18th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival kicked off Tuesday in Shijiazhuang. The three-day event will be held both online and offline in Shijiazhuang and Cangzhou of Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
