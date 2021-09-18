Home>>
In pics: rehearsal for "La Clique" circus cabaret show in Singapore
(Xinhua) 08:36, September 18, 2021
An artist performs during a rehearsal for "La Clique" circus cabaret show at Singapore's Marina Bay Sand convention hall on Sept. 17, 2021. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
