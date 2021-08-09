Home>>
Singapore celebrates 56th anniversary of independence
(Xinhua) 16:08, August 09, 2021
Helicopters fly with Singapore's national flag during the National Day celebrations in Singapore, Aug. 9, 2021. Singapore celebrated the 56th anniversary of independence on Monday. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
