Monday, August 09, 2021

Singapore celebrates 56th anniversary of independence

(Xinhua) 16:08, August 09, 2021

Helicopters fly with Singapore's national flag during the National Day celebrations in Singapore, Aug. 9, 2021. Singapore celebrated the 56th anniversary of independence on Monday. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)


