China's growth positive for Asia, world, says Singapore Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong

Xinhua) 15:52, July 08, 2021

SINGAPORE, July 8 (Xinhua) -- China's growth is positive for Asia and the world, Singapore's Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong said in a recent speech.

Noting that he has been to China many times, Goh said that "China holds the key to Asia's future and to reinvigorating regional cooperation."

He believes that China is focused on uplifting its people through economic growth, rather than seeking hegemony in Asia or challenging the United States for global dominance.

The former prime minister delivered his speech virtually on the ninth World Peace Forum on Sunday, which was organized by China's Tsinghua University.

