Chinese FM to attend 9th World Peace Forum

Xinhua) 16:47, July 02, 2021

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the opening ceremony of the ninth World Peace Forum and deliver a keynote speech on July 3.

The forum will be held at Tsinghua University in Beijing from July 3 to 4, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Friday.

