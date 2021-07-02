Home>>
Chinese FM to attend 9th World Peace Forum
(Xinhua) 16:47, July 02, 2021
BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the opening ceremony of the ninth World Peace Forum and deliver a keynote speech on July 3.
The forum will be held at Tsinghua University in Beijing from July 3 to 4, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Friday.
