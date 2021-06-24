Home>>
Wang Yi presides over Asia and Pacific High-level Conference on Belt and Road Cooperation via video link in Beijing
(Xinhua) 08:25, June 24, 2021
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi presides over the Asia and Pacific High-level Conference on Belt and Road Cooperation via video link in Beijing, capital of China, June 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)
Photos
